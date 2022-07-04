Dale Cadiente, aged 53, was reported missing from the Worksop area last night (Sunday July 3) after last being seen at 9.30pm.

Dale is described as 5ft 5in tall, of a slim build with shoulder length grey hair and a beard.

Dale was last seen wearing a blue or black top, blue jeans and red Nike trainers.

Dale Cadiente was reported missing from Worksop on Sunday, July 3.

If you have seen Dale or know where he might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 794 of July 3 2022.