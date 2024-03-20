Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened in Worksop town centre between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday, March 16.

It was reported a man approached the victims in the street and asked where they were from.

It’s alleged the man racially abused them shortly after.

Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

He walked off down Central Avenue after he was challenged by the women over his remarks.

PC George Long, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Both women were understandably distressed over this incident.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes any report of hate very seriously and we are committed to working with our partners to stamp it out.

"Hate crime has a devastating impact on individual victims and targeted communities, and our firm commitment is to tackle bias, racism, and discrimination wherever we find it.

“As part of our inquiries I would encourage anyone who recognises the man pictured to please come forward and help us with our investigation.”