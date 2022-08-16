Officers were called to Victoria Square, in Worksop town centre, following reports of an assault.

As many as five women were reportedly punched during the incident at around 3.30am on Sunday, August 7.

Each of the victims suffered minor facial injuries following the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak with the three men pictured as part of their investigation into an assault.

Police Constable Andrew Bell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a senseless and seemingly random assault, which thankfully only left the victims with minor injuries.

“It should go without saying but the behaviour reported is completely unacceptable and we are working hard to understand exactly why this happened.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to the three men pictured in this image, who we believe may have some important information that could assist our enquiries.

“It is important anyone who recognises these men or has any information about this incident gets in touch with us straight away.”