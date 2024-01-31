Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is believed the victim was attacked by one person who was part of a larger group.

The incident happened inside a venue in Burton Street at around 2am on New Year’s Day (January 1).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Liz Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident that left the victim with a swollen eye.

Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to the three people in the image we’re releasing today, as we believe they may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist our inquiries.

“We’d ask they contact us to tell us what they saw.

“Equally, if you recognise any of the individuals, please call 101 quoting the refence number 24*002960.