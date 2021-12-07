The victim was awoken by a noise at around 4.45am and found her front door open.

Around 20 gifts and two reliquaries containing three relics of saints were taken during the burglary which happened in Manvers Street, Worksop, on Sunday, December 5.

One of the stolen reliquaries is pictured. The other is also wooden, round and about 1in wide.

Detectives are continuing to work hard to trace those responsible, including checking CCTV footage, and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take burglary incredibly seriously as a force. Burglaries can have a long-lasting impact on victims, both financially and emotionally.

"Not only are they left without certain items, which can be sentimentally valuable, but it is also a complete breach of privacy in the place where people should feel their safest.

“As we progress with our enquiries we're appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident to please get in contact with us.”