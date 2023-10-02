Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers were called to The Mucky Duck, in Eel Pool Road, Drakeholes, Bassetlaw, following reports that a digger had been used to ram into a pub.

Significant damage has been caused to the listed building, which is currently being renovated.

No attempt was made to gain access to the building by the offenders and it is believed they fled the scene on foot following the incident.

The digger had earlier been stolen from an address in Town Street, Clayworth.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Officers are studying CCTV of the incident and carrying out other local inquiries but are asking for help from anyone with information about what happened.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“We are at the very early stages of our investigation, but want to hear from anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage which could help with our inquiries.

“The raid has caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark. We are determined to track down those responsible.”