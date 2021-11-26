A member of the public found the 51-year-old injured at the side of Westbrecks Lane, South Leverton, following the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 4.45pm and 5pm on Thursday, November 25.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Officers are now appealing for information which could help them trace the van.

The victim was found injured at the side of Westbrecks Lane, South Leverton, near Retford.

Inspector Clare Gibson, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A man has been seriously injured following this incident.

“It is every road user’s responsibility to stop if they are involved in an incident and we are very keen to trace the van and speak to the driver.

"I also want to thank the kind member of the public who stopped and reported this, meaning the man could get essential treatment as soon as possible.

“We are now asking anyone who has dashcam footage, witnessed the incident or has any other information, including seeing a damaged van driving around, to get in touch urgently.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 544 of November 25 2021.