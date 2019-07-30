Appeal after cats shot in Bassetlaw

Police are appealing for information after reports of cats being shot in Bassetlaw.

Two cats were shot at on July 5, with the pets both requiring operations, which they have both survived.

One of the cats was also shot in June 2019 too, five weeks previous.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is not known where the incidents happened exactly, but it's believed they happened in the Tuxford area, as the cats don't stray far from their home address.

Nottinghamshire Police is reminding air weapon users that it is illegal to fire an air weapon:

- closer than 15 metres of the centre of a highway, if by doing so you cause any member of the public , using that right of way, to be injured, interrupted or endangered.

- closer than 15 metres from the centre of any bridle path or footpath.

Anyone with any information relating to these incidents is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 376 of 7 July 2019.