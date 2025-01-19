Appeal after assault outside Edwinstowe pub
Officers were called to East Lane, Edwinstowe, around 1.25am today (Sunday, January 19) after the incident close to the Hammer and Wedge Club.
A man, aged in his 60s, was punched to the head and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives are analysing CCTV footage and carrying out other local inquiries.
They are also asking anyone with information, or any relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has suffered serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are working hard to trace whoever is responsible.
“Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry and residents can expect to see a police presence in the area during the rest of the day.
“We believe this was an isolated incident but understand people may be concerned. I’d urge them to speak to an officer.
“We are now working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident.
“It is really important anyone who was in the area and has relevant information or footage gets in touch without delay to assist us in this.
“We believe there were a number of witnesses to the incident and we want to take their accounts of what happened.”
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 39 of 19 January 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.