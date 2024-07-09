Apology and correction for inaccurate reporting in a court story
We would like to issue a correction and an apology for inaccurate reporting in a court story headlined: “Bassetlaw man stalked ex for two months after kicking her out in row over airfryer.”
On July 2 we published a report which falsely claimed that David Greaves, 49, of High Street, Elkesley, was convicted of stalking.
We would like to confirm that Mr Greaves was not charged with this offence and does not have any charges to answer in court.
We would also like to unreservedly apologise to Mr Greaves for any distress and inconvenience this has caused to him and his family.