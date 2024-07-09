Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

We would like to issue a correction and an apology for inaccurate reporting in a court story headlined: “Bassetlaw man stalked ex for two months after kicking her out in row over airfryer.”

On July 2 we published a report which falsely claimed that David Greaves, 49, of High Street, Elkesley, was convicted of stalking.

We would like to confirm that Mr Greaves was not charged with this offence and does not have any charges to answer in court.

