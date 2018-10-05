Another man arrested following Worksop gunshot reports

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a firearm being discharged in Worksop.

Police were called to Pelham Street at around 11.35am on Wednesday (3 October). No one was injured.

Three men, aged 38, 35 and 30, were arrested at the scene and have since been released under investigation.

The 30-year-old man arrested in the early hours of this morning 9Friday October 5) remains in police custody.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, call 101, quoting incident 302 of 3 October 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

