Police spotted Ryan Long making a full circuit of a roundabout in a white Tipper van before tailgating the vehicle in front, braking harshly and swerving into the middle of the road, on December 17.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said he mounted the kerb when he was stopped in Bothamsall, where he refused the roadside breath test.

He became verbally abusive but told one officer he'd drunk three pints of Stella Artois as he was taken to the police station.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

The court heard he has five previous convictions for seven offences, and received a 12-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, for cannabis production in 2020.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he has ‘no excuse other than he was having a difficult time’ after the death of his grandmother and the breakdown of a relationship.

She said he was’ incredibly angry’ after losing his job, and needs to become more stable so he can look after his two children.

“He completely acknowledges his behaviour was inappropriate,” Ms Pursglove said. “This is the first driving offence.”

Long, aged 27, of Kenilworth Close, Worksop, admitted failing to provide a specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 32 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 30 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 30 weeks if he completes it by November 2024.