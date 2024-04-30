Angry Retford man made threats to kill and punched telegraph pole ‘so hard it shook’

An angry 60-year-old Retford man who threatened to kill three people also punched a telegraph pole so hard it shook, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:10 BST
Paul Smith shouted: "I'll punch you in the throat. I'll kill you," on Beechways, on April 11, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

"This went on for some time," she said. "More than one person was distressed. He walked off up the street and punched the telegraph pole."

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation as Smith managed to stay offence-free for 12 years before his last court appearance in 2019.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
“He accepts he doesn't have many constructive ways of channelling his anger,” he said. “There is some helpful work that could be done.

"He concedes alcohol has played a part to some extent."

Smith, of Wharncliffe Road, Retford, admitted making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 23 for probation reports.