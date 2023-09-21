Angry HGV driver repeatedly punched 70-year-old motorist in road rage attack in Edwinstowe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Roberts was driving a black Range Rover Sport on Ollerton Road when he began tailgating his victim at 5pm on July 1 last year, said prosecutor Gregor Purcell.

The other driver touched his brake to encourage him to back off and Roberts pulled alongside him before continuing to follow.

He overtook the other car and slammed on his brakes forcing him to an emergency stop.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Roberts, now aged 39, leaned through the driver's open window and punched him in the face five or six times, leaving his victim with no time to react.

"The defendant said: ‘If you want some more, get out’, before climbing into his own vehicle and driving off,” said Mr Purcell. “Fortunately, he was able to record the registration number and informed the police.”

In a statement his victim said he had been struggling with his health prior to the attack and the new injuries intensified those problems. He has suffered anxiety thinking about the incident and it has affected his confidence.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Roberts was arrested a couple of days later and denied the assault. He has one prior conviction for violence from 2021.

Roberts, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the day of his trial at the magistrates’ court.

His barrister said Roberts, an HGV driver whose work takes him away from home during the week, hadn't told his employer about the court proceedings because he was "embarassed".

He had stayed offence free until the age of 37 but struggled to cope with the loss of his father seven years ago, he said.

His barrister said: “The only question is whether the inevitable custodial sentence can be suspended.”

He told the court Roberts’ risk to the public can be managed in the community and there is a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.

On Thursday Judge John Sampson told him: “This is an escalation in your offending. This was a bad case of road rage and a sustained attack.”