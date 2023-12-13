Angry Bassetlaw woman slapped partner for wearing deceased dad’s jumper

Police officers watched a Bassetlaw woman with anger management issues slap her partner after he donned her deceased father's jumper, a court has heard.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute at an address in Langold where they found Chelsea Carpenter sitting on the stairs on August 27, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

Her partner said he wanted to "cancel the police" as he and his partner were splitting up while Carpenter declared she didn't want to split up.

But as officers were trying to deal with the situation the 32-year-old got up and slapped her partner on the shoulder.

Her solicitor told Nottingham Magistrates Court the offence was "completely out of character" and she is of previous good character, aside from a caution dating back to 2014.

He said the couple have been together for a long time and have three children, but a "silly argument" occurred and her partner decided to leave the address.

Carpenter's solicitor said her partner put on a jumper which belonged to her father, and, because her dad died earlier in the year, she became upset and lashed out.

The court heard she is participating in a fortnightly course to address her anger management issues with Bassetlaw MIND and the couple are still together.

Carpenter, of Doncaster Road, Langold, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District judge Sunil Khanna told her: "There is no injury and certainly no complaint.

"I bear in mind your lack of previous convictions and the lack of support for the prosecution."