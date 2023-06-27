Alcoholic went to ex’s home in Worksop while carrying a knife in her handbag

Carly Oldfield informed police she was carrying the three-inch lock knife when they found her on Newcastle Avenue, on June 2, said Freddie Sail, prosecuting.

The 24-year-old told officers she was on her way to her ex's home address to return items to him.

The court heard she has no previous convictions but was cautioned for carrying a blade in May 2021.

"There is no suggestion it has been produced or used to threaten anyone," Mr Sail said.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the starting point for the offence is six months but she hoped to persuade the bench to step back from a custodial sentence.

“She explained why she had the blade when she was interviewed by the probation service,” she said.

“Sadly those alcohol problems seem to be ongoing. Her alcohol use spiralled out of control. She is really desperate for some help.

“She has struggled for a number of years with this alcohol problem. It is leading her to make really inappropriate decisions. She said to the probation service: ‘I need all the help I can get’."

Oldfield, of St Leger Close, Rotherham, admitted possession of a knife when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 3.

Sentencing was adjourned to Tuesday when she received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation days.