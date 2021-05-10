Alan Billings re-elected as South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner

Due to Covid regulations the count was delayed until today (Monday, May 10) to allow local authority election votes to be counted and social distancing to be respected.

At the count at Barnsley Metrodome Dr Billings was announced the winner in the first round after securing over 50 per cent of the vote.

The total votes were as follows:

A sign of hope for Labour as Dr Alan Billings is re-elected as South Yorkshire PCC.

Dr Alan Billings, Labour – 165,442 (54 per cent)

David Chinchen, Conservative – 98,851 votes (32 per cent)

Joe Otten 42,462, Liberal Democrat – (14 per cent)

Dr Billings was first elected in November 2014 following a by-election and he was re-elected in May 2016.

He said: “I thank the public of South Yorkshire for putting their confidence in me to be their PCC for a third time.

“I will continue to ensure that the priorities of the public are reflected in policing and crime decisions and that communities feel safe. I will continue to ensure that victims of crime have their crime investigated and receive the support they need.

“Over the last five years South Yorkshire Police has moved from being a low performing to a top performing force and one that is held up as an example to others.

“One of my immediate priorities is to appoint a new Chief Constable. I want to see someone who will enable the force to improve further, who will continue to increase officer numbers and combat crime and anti-social behaviour.

I will hold the force to account but also give both officers and staff full support as they face new and emerging challenges.”

The result is a sign of hope for Labour, after losing its PCCs to the Conservatives in neighbouring Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire over the weekend.

Police and crime commissioners have to swear an oath before they are able to take up office. This will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11) with Dr Billings and the area returning officer, Sarah Norman, chief executive of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Across South Yorkshire the turnout for the police and crime commissioner elections was 30.89 per cent.