Aim for ‘more police presence’ at Worksop's trader clock
Worksop’s town centre beat manager says he will push for more police presence around the trader clock, which has becone infamous for anti-social behaviour.
PC Glenn Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said residents have stopped to speak to him about the ‘trader clock issue’ over the past few days.
He said: “We understand that this area is subject to anti-social behaviour and we will aim to provide an increased police presence over the next few months.”
It comes after benches around the trader clock were recently removed in order to deter yobs from congregating there.
Some residents have reported feeling too frightened to come into Worksop with their children and use the shops due to ‘intimidating behaviour and drug use’ in the area.
'There needs to be a thirst for change' - Anti-social behaviour at the Trader Clock and town centre threatens to hinder Worksop's new age
Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has also hinted at an increased police presence in Worksop, telling the Guardian: “I visited Worksop Police Station in my first week in this job and was impressed at the obvious commitment of the officers and staff to tackling this type of behaviour.
"I’m currently working on my police and crime plan, which sets the strategic direction for policing, and I will be clear on the importance of police visibility.
“And there will be more officers. In the coming year there will be an additional 100 officers joining Nottinghamshire Police thanks to the police uplift programme and I will do everything I can to support further increases.”
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.