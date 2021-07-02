Aim for ‘more police presence’ at Worksop's trader clock

PC Glenn Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said residents have stopped to speak to him about the ‘trader clock issue’ over the past few days.

He said: “We understand that this area is subject to anti-social behaviour and we will aim to provide an increased police presence over the next few months.”

It comes after benches around the trader clock were recently removed in order to deter yobs from congregating there.

Worksop's Trader Clock.

Some residents have reported feeling too frightened to come into Worksop with their children and use the shops due to ‘intimidating behaviour and drug use’ in the area.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has also hinted at an increased police presence in Worksop, telling the Guardian: “I visited Worksop Police Station in my first week in this job and was impressed at the obvious commitment of the officers and staff to tackling this type of behaviour.

"I’m currently working on my police and crime plan, which sets the strategic direction for policing, and I will be clear on the importance of police visibility.

“And there will be more officers. In the coming year there will be an additional 100 officers joining Nottinghamshire Police thanks to the police uplift programme and I will do everything I can to support further increases.”