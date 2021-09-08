Adorable puppy back with its owner after dramatic fire service rescue in Swallownest

This tiny bulldog puppy is safe with its owners today – after it was rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped in a narrow space.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:11 pm

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent out to a house in Swallownest after the puppy’s owners became alarmed that it was trapped in a gap between two buildings.

The team from Aston Park fire Station, near the M1 managed to free the stricken animal this afternoon.

A fire service spokesman said: “This afternoon our Aston Park crew attended a house in Swallownest where a British Bulldog puppy had got itself trapped between two buildings.

The bulldog puppy after the rescue

“Firefighters quickly rescued the four legged fiend before reuniting him with his owner.

“Excellent work, team!”

Firefighters with the newly rescued puppy