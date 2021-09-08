Adorable puppy back with its owner after dramatic fire service rescue in Swallownest
This tiny bulldog puppy is safe with its owners today – after it was rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped in a narrow space.
Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent out to a house in Swallownest after the puppy’s owners became alarmed that it was trapped in a gap between two buildings.
The team from Aston Park fire Station, near the M1 managed to free the stricken animal this afternoon.
A fire service spokesman said: “This afternoon our Aston Park crew attended a house in Swallownest where a British Bulldog puppy had got itself trapped between two buildings.
“Firefighters quickly rescued the four legged fiend before reuniting him with his owner.
“Excellent work, team!”