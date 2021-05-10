Action to move illegal camp at Worksop park

The caravans have been spotted at Farr Park, just off Westgate.

A spokesman for Bassetlaw District Council said the authority was aware of the situation and added: “This is unauthorised and constitutes an act of trespass.

Farr Park in Worksop.

"The council has now started the process of regaining possession of the land.

"There is a set legal route that the council has to follow in order to regain possession of the land.”