Action to move illegal camp at Worksop park
A number of caravans pitched at a Worksop park are there illegally and must leave, Bassetlaw District Council say.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th May 2021, 12:58 pm
The caravans have been spotted at Farr Park, just off Westgate.
A spokesman for Bassetlaw District Council said the authority was aware of the situation and added: “This is unauthorised and constitutes an act of trespass.
"The council has now started the process of regaining possession of the land.
"There is a set legal route that the council has to follow in order to regain possession of the land.”