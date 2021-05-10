Action to move illegal camp at Worksop park

A number of caravans pitched at a Worksop park are there illegally and must leave, Bassetlaw District Council say.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 10th May 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Monday, 10th May 2021, 12:58 pm

The caravans have been spotted at Farr Park, just off Westgate.

A spokesman for Bassetlaw District Council said the authority was aware of the situation and added: “This is unauthorised and constitutes an act of trespass.

Farr Park in Worksop.

"The council has now started the process of regaining possession of the land.

"There is a set legal route that the council has to follow in order to regain possession of the land.”

