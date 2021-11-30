Wayne Barker, aged 39 years, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to a total of 20 weeks imprisonment after a series of thefts from shops.

Barker appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court on Saturday November 27 after being arrested the previous day while sat on a bench in Bridge Street, Worksop, for several shoplifting offences.

The arresting officer, town centre beat manager PC Glenn Turner, said: "Over the last month, Barker had racked up a number of thefts from stores around the town centre in Worksop, and he showed no signs of stopping.

"The only way to put an end to this was to arrest him and put him before the courts.

"I'm glad the courts have given him a custodial sentence and I hope he gets the help he needs in prison."