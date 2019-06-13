A driving offender who failed to comply with the probation service has been jailed

A driving offender who failed to comply with the probation service during a community order has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 12 how Connor George Woodford, 21, of Model Village, Creswell, had originally been given a community order after he was convicted for drink-driving, driving while disqualified and for driving without insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Woodford was originally spotted by police doing a wheel-spin out of a road at Creswell and he was stopped and failed a drink-drive breath test and his driving details were also checked.

Woodford received a community order with unpaid work and he was further banned from driving but he admitted later failing to attend with the probation service during or after February.

The defendant admitted failing to comply with his community order by failing to attend with his probation service officer.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Woodford had secured and commenced employment and had appeared to be sorting out his personal circumstances.

Mr Tomlinson added that there had been no contact with the probation service in February and he had failed to attend unpaid work and a Thinking Skills Programme, and once he had failed to attend he felt there was no point in going back.

Magistrates told Woodford that his behaviour proved that he had not learned any lessons and they opted to revoke his community order and re-sentence him for the driving matters.

Woodford was sentenced to 12 weeks of custody.