88-year-old woman suffers broken hip after attempted robbery

An 88-year-old woman has been left with a broken hip after an attempted robbery in Bassetlaw.

A boy, thought to be about 15-years-old, grabbed the woman's handbag as she walked in King's Park, Retford, at about 1pm on Sunday.

The victim fell down and broke her hip, but the boy did not manage to get away with the bag.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Police would like to speak with a boy who helped the woman out of the park and anyone who has any information about the incident.

Call 101, quoting incident 451 of 4 March 2018, if you have any information.