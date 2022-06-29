60-year-old Bassetlaw man jailed for stalking his ex-wife in her own workplace

Glyn James.

Glyn James had recently been released from serving a 20-week prison sentence for assaulting the woman when he launched the ‘unpleasant campaign’ against her, in September last year, even though he was banned from all contact by a two-year restraining order.

Prosecutor Luc Chignell said he was spotted hanging around outside the Carolgate shop where his ex-wife works, on December 31, and visited it in February, when he pointed at her and drew his finger across his throat.

He began ringing her at work, making ‘persistent contact’ on the telephone and banged on the shop window angrily, demanding to speak to her, said Mr Chignell.

He later called her to say ‘she didn't need to worry about him because he would end it tonight’.

In a statment, his ex-wife described him as ‘such a lovely person’ when they were first married, who became ‘a horrible, angry and bitter man’ because of his ‘constant drinking.’

"When you were drunk I was scared of what you might do if you couldn't get any more alcohol,” she said.

“I am constantly on guard since he left prison. When someone stands outside I tense up and my heart sinks.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard James received a ten-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, after bombarding Nottinghamshire police with nuisance calls and the ‘follow-up harassment’ of an officer, in April 2021.

James, who was unrepresented, said he breached the order because his wife moved back into the family home, emptied their bank account, and sold his car, while he was in prison.

“I was not only homeless, I was penniless,” he said. “She left me with nothing. She got rid of my dog. And now she's selling my house. I have been left in limbo. And that's the only reason I tried to get in touch with her.

“She was buying the beer. I wasn't asking her to get it. My life has been ruined.”

James, of The Oval, Ordsall, Retford, previously admitted aggravated stalking, causing serious alarm and distress, and breaching a restraining order.

On Wednesday, Judge Steven Coupland sentenced him to 12 months in prison.