45-year-old Worksop man charged with assaulting two police officers

A 45-year-old man from Worksop has been charged with assaulting two police officers.

Mark Foster, of Grafton Street, Worksop has been released on conditional bail and is set to appear before magistrates in Mansfield on August 15.

The charge relates to an incident in the Bridge Place area of Worksop. Pic: Google Images.

The charges relates to an incident on Saturday, July 13 on Bridge Place in Worksop.

Before his court appearance, Foster is not permitted to enter Worksop Town Centre between the hours of 8pm and 5am.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “It’s important to convey a very clear message that assaults on officers and other emergency workers will not be tolerated.

“Police officers are there to look after and protect the public but are all too often prevented from doing so due to violent individuals who choose to attack those who are there to help them.”

READ MORE: POLICE INVESTIGATING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY AT SHOP