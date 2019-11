A 28-year-old man has been arrested after an 'incident' in Retford town centre.

Officers from the East Bassetlaw Safer Neighbourhood Team and a member of the Retford Response Team attended a report of assault and damage to a business yesterday evening (Sunday, November 18).

Retford town centre. Pic: Google Images.

A man attempted to run from police but after a 'very short pursuit' he was detained and arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Enquiries are ongoing.

