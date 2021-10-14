After receiving a call from a concerned member of the public, Nottinghamshire Police officers attended Clumber Place, Worksop, yesterday (October 13) at around 8.25pm.

On arrival, officers spotted a man carrying two cannabis plants in the middle of the street.

On closer inspection, they then noticed a door had been kicked in at a property in the street, and found cannabis plants growing in three of the rooms.

The 22-year-old has been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiry.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article.

He has now been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiry.

Detective Constable Emma Dalton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take knife crime and drug offences very seriously and will always work to take appropriate action against those who are found to have committed offences like this.

“Unsuspecting neighbouring families are also often put at risk by cannabis grows which can be targeted by rival gangs to try and steal the crop and also put the property and surrounding houses at risk of house fires by incredibly dangerous electrical wiring.

“Targeting drug-related crime remains a key priority for us to help stop not only the illegal trade of drugs but also the risks cannabis cultivation poses to the wider community.

“We have now arrested a man in connection with a burglary but would still like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident.”