20 weeks jail for Nottinghamshire offender who breached order

A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail after breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order twice.

22-year-old Jordan Shaw of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jordan Shaw has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail

READ MORE: 15 hidden gems you might not have visited in Nottinghamshire

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Shaw has been sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment having pled guilty to breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order on two occasions when appearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday."