Vehicles on White Avenue were among those vandalised in Langold.

Police officers were called to several roads in the village, including White Avenue, William Street and Church Street, on Saturday September 25.

They are now waiting to speak to two 13-year-old boys in relation to the damage.

Sergeant Robert Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of criminal damage at a number of addresses in Langold, Worksop, on Saturday September 25.

“Twelve victims have since been identified and come forward reporting that their cars have been scratched and damaged.

“Officers are investigating and are waiting to speak with two 13-year-old boys alongside their parents in relation to the incident.