12 vehicles vandalised on streets in Langold on the same day
A dozen cars have been vandalised on streets in Langold over the weekend.
Police officers were called to several roads in the village, including White Avenue, William Street and Church Street, on Saturday September 25.
They are now waiting to speak to two 13-year-old boys in relation to the damage.
Sergeant Robert Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of criminal damage at a number of addresses in Langold, Worksop, on Saturday September 25.
“Twelve victims have since been identified and come forward reporting that their cars have been scratched and damaged.
“Officers are investigating and are waiting to speak with two 13-year-old boys alongside their parents in relation to the incident.
“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with any information or dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident 597 of September 25 2021.”