10-year-old girl dies after being hit by ambulance in Nottinghamshire

A 10-year-old girl who was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a collision with an ambulance has died.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision in Low Wood Road, between Hempshill Lane and Seller’s Wood Drive, Bulwell, at 6.30pm on Sunday, December.

The girl was a pedestrian.

East Midlands Ambulance Service's chief executive Richard Henderson said: “I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the patient’s family at this very difficult time, and my thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.

“We continue to fully co-operate with the police in their investigation into what happened, and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time.”

Police are continuing enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 650.