Officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a driver this morning (March 12).

The motorist was stopped after driving unsupervised with a provisional licence with no L plates on the vehicle.

The car also had no MOT.

A spokesman said: "What made this worse is the driver was driving whilst under the influence of cannabis."

The male was arrested and a blood sample was taken.

His vehicle was then seized, and the driver was reported.