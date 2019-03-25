Crash on A1 near Bawtry causes three miles of traffic

Images have been released of a crash on the A1(M) near Bawtry which caused three miles of traffic.

A section of the motorway between J34, Blyth and J35, Doncaster was closed after the crash between a van and lorry this morning, Monday, March 25.

The crash.

Motorists were left waiting in three miles of traffic.

The main carriageway and slip road now open.

A Highways England spokesman said: "There are 20 minute residual delays on the approach to the earlier incident spanning 3.5 miles back to Upper Morton. Delays are reducing and it is anticipated that normal traffic conditions will return shortly."

All vehicles are now on the hard shoulder and currently being recovered.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Minor injuries reported for both drivers – the vehicles are now being recovered and the road due to reopen."