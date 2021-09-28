Crash closes road near Worksop

Emergency services were called to the B6034 Ollerton Road about a mile south of the entrance to Worksop College.

The accident involves two cars and the road is currently closed in both directions.

Some bus services have been cancelled as a result of a bus being stuck in the traffic.

The cancelled services are service 5 to Asda at 8.10am, service 21 from Worksop to Doncaster at 8.35am and service 25 Doncaster to Worksop at 9.50am.