Crash between car and lorry closes three lanes on M1 near Bolsover

A crash between a car and a lorry on the M1 near Bolsover has closed three lanes.

The crash is between J29a and J30.

M1

M1

A Highways England spokesman said: "The M1 North currently has 3 (of 4) lanes closed due to an accident involving an LGV and a car."