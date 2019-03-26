Crash between car and lorry closes three lanes on M1 near Bolsover Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A crash between a car and a lorry on the M1 near Bolsover has closed three lanes. The crash is between J29a and J30. M1 A Highways England spokesman said: "The M1 North currently has 3 (of 4) lanes closed due to an accident involving an LGV and a car." East Midlands drivers spend more on fuel than in any other part of UK Car fire at car wash in Staveley