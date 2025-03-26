Worksop suspect appears in court after couple woken by break-in

Detectives investigating a burglary at a couple’s home have placed a suspect before magistrates.

Police were called to Wingfield Avenue, Worksop, around 8am on Sunday, March 23, after the victims reported being woken by an intruder.

One of the victims was assaulted during a scuffle which followed and a window on his car was smashed with a brick.

The residents later discovered a purse containing a bank card was missing.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives carried out investigations into the incident and traced a suspect who was arrested a short time later.

A police officer was headbutted following the arrest, causing an injury to her ear.

Ashley Whitehouse, aged 42, of Primrose Way, Worksop, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, two counts of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 24) and was remanded in custody until April 22, 2025.

Police Constable Amy McMillan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Any burglary is an invasive and unpleasant crime and this will have been a frightening experience for the two victims.

“We have carried out a thorough investigation which has now seen this suspect placed before the courts.

“The force will never tolerate any assault on police officers or other emergency workers and those responsible can expect a robust response.”