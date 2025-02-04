Worksop man faces trial after denying killing man outside Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:07 BST
Three men – including a Worksop man – are facing trial after denying killing a man in a fight outside a Doncaster pub.

Jamie Kelly, 30, from Leeds, was seriously injured in the incident outside Vintage Rock Bar, Silver Street on May 1 2022, and died in hospital the next day.

Mark Rowing, 36, from Doncaster, Dwayne Watson, 43, from Worksop and David Williams, 29, from Nottingham, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court and were released on bail until October 3, with a trial set for next February.

Related topics:DoncasterWorksopLeedsNottingham
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice