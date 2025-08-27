Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
John Marshall, 59, of Blackstope Lane, North Leverton, Retford, admitted: theft from the person of another. Compensation: £80. Fine: £180.
Alison Davies, 47, of Essex Road, Bircotes, Doncaster, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 3 months.
Evelyn Matanhire, 39, of Ashford Court, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £75.
Daniel Morris, 34, of Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks.
Carl Peel, 35, of Chesterton Drive, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.
Luke O’Brien, 41, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £120.
Thomas Heath, 31, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Nathan Highfield, 35, of Northfield Way, Retford, admitted: drive without third party insurance. Costs: £120. Fine: £461. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.
William Tomlinson, 41, of Treswell Road, South Leverton, Retford, found guilty (proved in absence): fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £390. Surcharge: £176. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £440.
Nathan Gaskin, 39, of South Avenue, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £284.33. Fine: £80.