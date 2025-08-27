Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the recent cases heard at the magistrates’s courts in Nottinghamshire.

John Marshall, 59, of Blackstope Lane, North Leverton, Retford, admitted: theft from the person of another. Compensation: £80. Fine: £180.

Alison Davies, 47, of Essex Road, Bircotes, Doncaster, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 3 months.

Evelyn Matanhire, 39, of Ashford Court, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £75.

Daniel Morris, 34, of Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks.

Carl Peel, 35, of Chesterton Drive, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.

Luke O’Brien, 41, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £120.

Thomas Heath, 31, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.

Nathan Highfield, 35, of Northfield Way, Retford, admitted: drive without third party insurance. Costs: £120. Fine: £461. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

William Tomlinson, 41, of Treswell Road, South Leverton, Retford, found guilty (proved in absence): fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £390. Surcharge: £176. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £440.

Nathan Gaskin, 39, of South Avenue, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £284.33. Fine: £80.