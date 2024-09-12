‘Frustrated’ Ollerton man threw a rock at support worker he ‘thinks the world of’

A "frustrated" Ollerton man who threw a rock at a support worker he "thinks the world of" was angry because his bills hadn't been paid, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Whitefield was "clearly agitated" and claimed staff at his supported accommodation "didn't do anything for him," on August 9, said prosecutor Ben Payne.

The court heard he got "really close to her" with a rock in his hand and she had to fend him off with her arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He threw the rock and it "narrowly" missed her, landing on the floor nearby.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The woman said she normally gets on well with Whitefield but on that day "she was really scared" and concerned about being injured.

Whitefield told police he accepted throwing the stone in anger, but said "he wouldn't hurt her as he thinks the world of her."

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said the 62-year-old, who suffers from epilepsy and has learning difficulties, has lived there since June 2023 after his elderly mother had to move into a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He generally gets on well with the staff but admitted he is sometimes frustrated," Ms Clarson said. "His social worker is trying to find him an alternative place to live. He has plenty of additional support.

"He didn’t intend to hit her with the rock," she said. "He admits he committed the offence on a reckless basis. He regrets his actions."

Whitefield, of Davy Close, Ollerton, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

"You do know you can't behave like that, don't you?" the presiding magistrate asked him.

He was fined £120 with £50 compensation and a £48 surcharge.