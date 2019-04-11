COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.
Assault
Michael Bryce, 38, of Anston Avenue, Worksop; assaulted a man by beating him and stole a pair of pliers to the value of £23. Committed to prison for 14 weeks and pay a total of £123 compensation.
Heath Stanley, 47, of Hardwick Crescent, Worksop; assaulted a woman by beating her. Restraining order made, fined £200, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jonathan Windsor, 37, of Mattersey Road, Ranskill; assaulted a police constable. Community order made, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, £75 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Theft
Jonathan Whiteman, 34, of Gateford Road, Worksop; stole an electric shaver to the value of £55 belonging to Boots, bedding to the value of £200 belonging to Dunelm Stores and football goals and footballs to the value of £80 belonging to Smyths Toys. Fined £80, £255 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jonathan Blundell, 30, of High Street, Edwinstowe; stole cleaning products to the value of £59 belonging to One Stop and in possession of crack cocaine. Committed to prison for 28 days, £59 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and crack cocaine forfeited and destroyed.
William Lyons, 32, of West Street, Harworth; entered Post Office as a trespasser and stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £35.98, bottle of alcohol to the value of £100 belonging to Harworth Foods, bottles of alcohol to the value of £99.95 belonging to Aldi and dishonestly took tools to the value of £1,630. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, pay a total of £235.93.
Paul Watkinson, 36, of Foxglove Close, Worksop; stole legs of lamb to the value of £59.94 belonging to Farmfoods and stole meat to the value of £75 belonging to Sainsburys. Committed to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a total of £134.94 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.
Breach
Leighton Sipson, 42, of Ollerton Road, Ordsall; failed to comply with community order. Fined £40.
Kerry Hall, 33, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop; breached a criminal behaviour order and stole chocolate to the value of £29 belonging to the Co-op. Committed to prison for 20 weeks and pay £29 compensation.
Alcohol
Daniel Braithwaite, 24, of Tiln Lane, Retford; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.
Dean Aldred, 44, of Victoria Road, Worksop; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for three years.
Drugs
Brandon Thomas, 20, of Market Street, Worksop; failed to provide a sample while in police custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Other
Daniel Storey, 25, of Retford Road, Woodbeck; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing of a person likely to cause offence or harassment and it was racially aggravated. Fined £110, £150 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs.