COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Alcohol

Calvin Driver, agedd 53, of Gateford Road, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 18 months.

Deivydas Cepas, 22, of Rains Avenue, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and without an insurance policy. Fined £175, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with 10 points.

Joshua Temprell, 29, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton: drove a car with 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg. He was fined £350, told to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 14 months.

Assault

Miles Keep, 25, of Forest Hill Road, Worksop: assaulted a uniformed police officer. Community order made, be under a curfew for three months from 7pm to 6am and pay £500 compensation.

Vanessa Robinson, 49, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe: assaulted a woman. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Trevona Revill, 46, of Sunnybank, Worksop: assaulted a woman. Community order made, be under a curfew for four weeks from 10pm to 6am, £216 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Drugs

Maureen Glassey, 51, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop: driving while unfit through drugs. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jack Johnson, 20, of Sandringham Court, Harworth: in possession of cannabis and driving without a licence and an insurance policy and fraudulently used a registration. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, cannabis forfeited and destroyed, fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Theft

Adam Cartwright, 19, of White House Road, Bircotes: entered as a trespasser with intent to steal. Community order made, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £150 compensation.

Ann Fitzpatrick, 46, of West Hill Road, Retford: stole various items. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must pay a total of £514.96 compensation.

Other

Steven Lockton, 54, of Westgate, Worksop: failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Billy Whyte, 23, of Sandhill Street, Worksop: used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another with intent to cause them to believe violence would be used. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Breach

Leighton Sipson, 42, of Ollerton Road, Ordsall: failed to comply with requirements of community order and stole two flapjacks to the value of £3.50 belonging to Costa Coffee. Fined £80 and £3.50 compensation.