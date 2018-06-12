COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

DISORDER

Recent cases dealt with by magistrates

Susanne Button, 41, of Kingston Road, Worksop. In Worksop, namely Forest Walk was guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditonally for eight months. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Mark Hinchcliffe, 56, of St John’s Court, Worksop. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harrassment, alarm or distress. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Darren Bowles, 45, of Forrests Yard, Worksop. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harrassment, alarm or distress. The court found the offence was racially aggravated. Ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

VIOLENCE

John Kaye, 41, of Greenway, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Assaulted a male by beating him. Fined £1,291. Must also pay £100 in compensation, £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £170.

Kenneth Grieveson, 32, of Hillcrest Mews, Retford. Assaulted a female by beating her. Also had in his possession a quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of Class A. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £80. Also ordered to pay £150 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Jeffrey McKeever, 49, of Dove Croft, Ollerton. Assaulted a female by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Nathan Alan Moore, 28, of No Fixed Address. Assaulted a female by beating her. Jailed for 22 weeks. Offence so serious as involved punches to the head requiring hospital treatment in a domestic setting and previous record. Restraining order made to protect victim. Must also pay compensation of £125 and a victim surcharge of £115.

THEFT

David Hancock, 29, of East View. Langwith. At Farmfoods on Memorial Avenue, Worksop, stole four jars of coffee to the value of £19.96. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. and ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement. Offence so serious as committed during a suspended sentence and community order. Must also pay £19.96 in compensation.

Dale Rogerson, 25, of Bridge Street, Worksop. At Asda stole meat, to the value of £40. Stole Nescafe coffee, to the value of £40, also belonging to Asda. Also failed to attend appointments after a sample taken from him revealed that cocaine may be present in his body. Dicharged conditonally for 12 months. Fined £160. Must also pauy a £30 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Kamil Komik, 24, of Whitehall Court, Retford. Drove a car, namely an Audi, on the A620 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £50.

Christopher Wray, 38, of Fox Covert Lane, Misterton. Drove a car, namely a a BMW, on Retford Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for three years. Fined £300. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

BREACH

Ashby Espin, 27, of Cornwall Road, Shireoaks. Entered Gladstone Street when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Jailed for 28 days. Offence so serious as this is the third breach of this order. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £115.