COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

Recent cases dealt with by magistrates
Recent cases dealt with by magistrates

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Darrel Martin, 27, of Hazelby Road, Creswell: stole four pairs of glasses, to the value of £800, belonging to Vision Express. On separate occasions, stole toiletries to the value of £45 and £63.96, belonging to Asda. Also stole washing up liquid, of a value unknown, belonging to Spar. Community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement. Must also pay £908.96 in compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Anthony O’Callaghan, 30, of Sycamore Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick: assaulted a female. Also failed, without reasonable excuse, to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also pay £200 in court costs, £100 in compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Joseph Holt, 21, of no fixed address: assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Stole four jars of coffee, to the value of £20, belonging to Farmfoods. Stole a quantity of meat and a shopping basket, to the value of £101.50, belonging to Asda. Failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Jailed for two weeks - offence so serious due to record of offending. Must also pay £65 in compensation.

Matthew Feeney, 29, of Straight Mile, Retford: assaulted a prison officer while in custody at HMP Ranby. Ordered to pay compensation of £150.