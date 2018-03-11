COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared in court.

VIOLENCE

Marcus Crowder, 25, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington. Assaulted a female by beating her. Community order made with unpaid work requirement- must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £250 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Cheryl Mathers, 44, of Dorchester Road, Bircotes. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty. Fined £200. Also ordered to pay £100 in compensation and a victim surcharge of £30.

DRUGS

Luke Knight, 25, of Forrest Yard, Worksop. Had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Discharged conditonally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Jon Bown, 41, of Ringer Lane, Clowne. A sample having been taken from him and an analysis of that sample revealed that a Class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in his body, failed to attend initial assessment to establish whether he was dependant on or had a propensity to misuse the drug. Jailed for one month suspended for 12 months. Offence so serious due to failing to comply with previous orders and community order breached. Must also pay a £115 victim surcharge of £85 in court costs.

Scott Butler, 29, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes. Produced five plants of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Fined £310. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £31 victim surcharge. Plants forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Taylor, 26, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop. Had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Fined £110. Must also pay £85 in court costs.

Tony Lee Dilkes, 28, of No Fixed Address. In Worksop, a sample having been taken from him and an analysis of that sample revealed that a Class A drug, namely heroin and cocaine, may be present in his body, failed to attend initial assessment to establish whether he was dependant on or had a propensity to misuse the drug. Also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Jailed for seven days. Offence so serious as committed during post-sentence supervision. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

THEFT

Jordan Shaw, 21, of Albert Street, Worksop. Stole washing powder, to the value of £18, belonging to Pound World. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Offence so serious due to antecedent record. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Ashby Espin, 27, of Queen Street, Worksop. Stole three Yankee Candle gift sets, to the value of £54, belonging to Asda. He was also found guilty of being at an address, namely Gladstone Street, when prohibited from being so by a restraining order. Fined £50. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Jonathan McGrath, 29, of Forest Court, Worksop. Stole £481.85 from a woman. Community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement. Must also pay £481.85 in compensation.

BREACH

Aaron Beacock, 24, of Peaks Lane, Grimsby. At Potter Street, Worksop, urinated or defecated behind Queen’s Building within a desegnated area of a Public Spaces Protection Order. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Paul Merrit, 54, of Cheapside, Worksop. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend appointments as instructed. The defendant must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay costs of £60.

Richard Horsfield, 32, of Station Avenue, Retford. Attended an address, namely Sherwin Walk, and contacted a woman when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.