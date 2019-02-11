Couple have 'no faith' that wedding will take place at hotel after work extension delay

A couple say they have 'no faith' that their wedding will go ahead at a hotel after work on an extension has been delayed.

Work on a new extension at Hotel Van Dyk, in Clowne, which was due to be ready for summer weddings this year, has been delayed due to a number of problems.

The four-star hotel said it has now spoken to all couples that were due to marry in the new extension in July or August and has offered them a number of ‘goodwill gestures’.

“It’s with regret that our extension will not be open until August 2019,” a hotel spokesperson said.

“We as a team are very sorry for any upset and stress we have caused to our couples that were due to marry before the new section will be open.”

We have been contacted by a number of couples who have been affected by the delay.

Gemma Pickbourne, 34 and Jack Tomlinson, 28, from Sutton, Nottinghamshire, booked the venue in March 2018 for their wedding on October 20 this year.

The couple said they were told the extension would be ready for November 2018, then March this year, then July and now August.

At this stage, the hotel says that weddings in July or August are the only ones affected, but Gemma said she has ‘no faith’ that the extension will be ready for their October date and they want their money back.

“It has caused me to be really stressed,” Gemma said. “It is horrible. We do not need this. It should be a nice time for us. We know we are not the only ones. It is not good enough. We have not got any faith in them. We are fighting for our money back.”

As a result of the delay, the hotel has offered affected couples the opportunity to book a new date, the option of moving their wedding to the main building and a £2,000 ‘goodwill gesture’.

A later update provided by the hotel said electricity has been the main issue but they are hopeful this will soon be resolved.

The hotel said that the only issue ‘not in our control’ is the roundabout.

“We should know in the next couple of weeks if this could cause any further delay,” a spokesperson added.