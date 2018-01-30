County schools continue GCSE success

GCSE performance tables for 2017 released by the DfE reveal a good response from Lincolnshire students to the new English and maths measure.

The percentage of pupils with a standard pass, grade 4 or more, in English and maths is 63.8 per cent, above the average for the East Midlands which is 63.1 per cent.

For the new ‘grade 5 or more’ threshold in English and maths, 42.4 per cent of pupils achieved this level in Lincolnshire, again outperforming the East Midlands average which is 41.7 per cent.

Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “It’s been a difficult year for students in the transition to graded numbers in English and maths, but there’s plenty of positives for Lincolnshire at GCSE.

“In particular, the number of students securing passes in the more challenging GCSEs for English and maths is a significant achievement. Pupils have risen to the challenge and deserve every credit for achieving these results.”

Director of Children’s Services, Debbie Barnes, added: “The latest DfE tables show that our students have done incredibly well to maintain standards. They were the first group in Lincolnshire to complete the new GCSEs in English and maths, now graded 9-1 and with a greater level of challenge. Lincolnshire’s schools continue to excel in providing the platform for pupils to perform to their best.”