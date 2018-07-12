Countdown to fun race day

Your Chad Family Fun Day at Southwell Racecourse is now just days away, with lots to look forward to.

The main attraction on the day, aside from the seven jumps races, is Mr Chirrups Bug Safari, which will be holding shows throughout the afternoon, with bug handling and craft making!

On a similar theme, there is a children’s fancy dress competition on the day, and the theme, of course, being football – so children are urged to dress up to be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

Children’s entertainment wristbands are available from £4, meaning children can enjoy the many funfair rides on offer all day long.

There are also pony rides in front of the main grandstand and pony racing.

Mansfield Town FC will also be present with a penalty shoot-out competition and there is a barbecue package available for both adults and children, which offers both outstanding value, but also no need to bring a picnic for the family either.

If, however, you do want to bring a picnic, you can, together with your own chairs, small tables and sun shields, but no alcohol is allowed to be brought onto the premises, and also no tents, gazebos or wind breaks.

A special Chad package is available until midnight on Saturday using the promotional code CHAD18 at southwell-racecourse.co.uk

