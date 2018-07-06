Council wants more done to tackle domestic abuse

Nottinghamshire County Council’s health and wellbeing board has held a recent workshop to discuss domestic abuse and sexual violence within local communities.

Members of the committee have attended a workshop on domestic abuse and sexual violence to provide them with an insight about what signs to look out for and how best to support and signpost victims to organisations to receive help.

The committee’s members include county councillors, district councillors, members of clinical commissioning groups, NHS England and local healthwatch groups.

Coun Dr John Doddy, the committee’s chairman, said: “The statistics are startling.

“Around 26,710 people are victims of domestic violence in Nottinghamshire every year, of which only a proportion are reported to the police.

“For sexual violence, over 1,800 sexual offences were recorded for Nottinghamshire in 2017.

“Both domestic abuse and sexual violence are under-reported to the police.

“By giving advice and guidance to our members about the signs to look out for, we can raise the profile of this issue and it could help us to recognise victims.

“It can be very difficult for someone who is experiencing domestic abuse to reach out to an expert support service or to the police.

“If we can ask the right questions, we can help them get the vital support they need.”

Members watched a video of a survivor where they heard that often people stay in abusive relationships as they are too frightened to leave.

They also heard several powerful case studies of Nottinghamshire survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence about how specialist services were able to help them.

Members were also provided with some information on where to direct people and assist victims.

The health and wellbeing board also discussed the issue at its most recent meeting.

If you need help or advice about domestic or sexual abuse the Nottinghamshire Helpline numbers is 0808 8000340.

Advice about how to Help a Friend is available at: https://www.equation.org.uk/help-someone/

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is also available 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247.

Go to www.nationaldomesticviolencehelpline.org.uk/ for more information.