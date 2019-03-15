Council leader proud to see British Legion given top civic honour

Last week saw the Royal British Legion receive the Freedom of Bassetlaw in recognition of its service to the armed forces community and the district, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

This is the highest honour that this council can bestow and it is extremely well deserved.

Staying on the subject of honours, the pupils at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Bircotes were given the chance to name one of the council’s new street sweepers and came up with the ‘sweep clean squad’.

The children and staff also held a litter pick around their school for Bassetlaw Spring Clean and collected 20 bags worth of rubbish from around the school perimeter, as well as on the school grounds and playing field.

On Monday, the council joined with communities in 52 other countries to mark Commonwealth Day.

Children from Worksop Priory Church of England Academy braved the conditions for the flag raising and delivered a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

I’d like to finish this week’s column by paying tribute to two local figures associated with football.

Firstly, I’d like to extend my condolences to the friends and family of Derek Badger, who has sadly passed away.

Not only was Derek a much loved character at Worksop Town, but he was a stalwart of the Worksop Business Forum and he would always attend council consultations, events and meetings for Worksop.

I understand that the Tigers will be holding a minute’s silence for Derek at their next home match, which is a fitting tribute.

Staying with football, this week former St Augustine’s pupil and Worksop lad, Liam Palmer was called-up to the Scotland squad for the first time.

To play international football requires more than just talent, it is about dedication, determination and commitment and I am sure that Liam’s success will inspire Worksop’s next generation of sporting stars.

