Council leader is proud to see district honouring First World War hero

If you take a walk through Worksop’s award-winning Memorial Gardens, you’ll notice that a new plaque and bench has been installed, writes Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader.

This is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sgt William Henry Johnson being awarded the Victoria Cross.

The new memorial stone was unveiled by members of Sgt Johnson’s family during a ceremony that was attended by the Mercian Regiment, representatives of the Armed Forces, the Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, the chairmen of both Bassetlaw Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, other dignitaries and Bassetlaw residents who wished to pay their respects.

Sgt Johnson is one of 482 war heroes who were awarded the Victoria Cross during WWI.

Having a lasting legacy to honour members of the Armed Forces from Bassetlaw, such as Sgt Johnson, is just one of a number of ways the council is taking part in the commemorations to mark the centenary of the end of WWI.

In addition to a number of events and initiatives that will remember the district’s fallen war heroes, the council is also supporting the There But Not There campaign and has installed a ‘Tommy’ silhouette in both Worksop and Retford’s council buildings.

These figures represent local war heroes whose names are placed on memorials and will be on display throughout the commemorations.

The council was proud to support Nottinghamshire Police’s latest knife amnesty by hosting two of the 13 amnesty bins that were located across the county.

In all, 41 knives were left in Worksop and none in Retford.

Knife crime is a growing concern for many places, but thankfully Bassetlaw remains a low-risk area.

This council is committed to help tackle knife crime and work with the police and other organisations to ensure people who visit, work or live in the district feel safe.