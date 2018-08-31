Council is taking control of housing again in Bassetlaw

Council housing in Bassetlaw is about to go through a few changes over the next month as all of the services currently provided by A1 Housing will be transferred back to the council, writes Coun Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw Council.

If you are an A1 Housing tenant, or have a family member or friend who is currently an A1 Housing tenant, you shouldn’t notice any immediate changes in the way that you can access housing services and your tenancy agreement won’t be affected, as this is already held by the council.

A1 Housing staff and services will officially transfer back to the council on October 1 and this transfer of services is anticipated to generate savings of up to £335,000.

A1 Housing has done a great job over the last 14 years, with improvements to the majority of tenant’s homes through the Decent Homes Programme.

However, since 2012 nearly half of all council-owned housing companies, such as ALMOs, have returned to council control and the situation in Bassetlaw is a reflection of what is happening across the country.

I have just had a stroll around the Canch in the sunshine and it was lovely.

This week, you will be able to vote for your favourite park as the Green Flag’s People’s Choice Awards are launched – and I’d love for one or both of Bassetlaw’s parks to make it into the top ten.

Kings’ Park agonisingly made it to 11th place in 2014, so it would be a fantastic achievement if the Canch or Kings’ Park could go one better this year.

You’ll be able to cast your vote from tomorrow (Saturday) September by visiting www.greenflagaward.org

You can also take part in the council’s current consultation on what residents think about what’s currently on offer at The Canch and Memorial Gardens in Worksop and what improvements you would like to see.

The consultation will be live until Friday, September 7 and can be completed by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/canch